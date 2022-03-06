Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has received a heartwarming message from Goodluck Jonathan on his 85th birthday

Felicitating with the celebrant, Jonathan had not but praises for him as he described him as a beacon of hope and peacemaker

Obasanjo who served as Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007 clocked 85 on Saturday, March 5

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has joined family and friends to celebrate Nigeria's former leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

In his goodwill message shared on his Facebook page, Jonathan described Obasanjo as an accomplished leader.

He further called the birthday boy a beacon of hope to many leaders, adding that he served as an inspiration to people from different walks of life.

Goodluck Jonathan is wishing Olusegun Obasanjo strength and good health as he celebrates his 85th birthday. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Part of the statement reads:

"You are an accomplished leader with a sterling reputation in statesmanship and a peacemaker in Nigeria and across Africa.

"Your legacies in Nigeria and Africa have continued to endure many years after you left office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Jonathan prayed that Obasanjo will enjoy good health, strength, and peace in all spheres of life.

Farmers celebrate Obasanjo at 85

Legit.ng had earlier reported that farmers across the country joined Nigerians in celebrating Obasanjo as he clocked a new age.

In a birthday message to Obasanjo, the founder of Agrichainx Innovative Technology, Godfrey Otoaye and head of partnership of the organisation, Peace Patrick, said Nigeria would be peaceful and conducive to live in should all leaders encourage their people to farm as the former president does.

They called on the youths across the country to ensure they get involved in active farming businesses.

The duo noted that since Obasanjo left power in 2007, he goes to his farm in Otta, which is the largest, regularly.

Obasanjo wows Nigerians with football skills

At 85, the former president still displays uncommon agility. He played in a novelty match at the 5 Aside football pitch of his presidential library.

It was part of the activities marking his 85th birthday celebration

Sharing a video of Obasanjo on the pitch, Senator Dino Melaye referred to him as a £100 million striker unveiled for Arsenal and Super Eagles

