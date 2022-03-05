Farmers across the country have joined Nigerians in celebrating the former president Olusegun Obasanjo

These farmers called on the youths across the country to ensure they get involved in active farming businesses

According to the farmers, Nigerian would become peaceful and conducive for all if farming and the agricultural sector is taken seriously

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as a father of modern agriculture in Nigeria even at the old age of 85.

The founder of Agrichainx Innovative Technology, Godfrey Otoaye and head of partnership of the organisation, Peace Patrick, urged Nigerian youths to emulate the former president.

Obasanjo has continued to make the world understand that old age is not an excuse for complete retirement Photo: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Twitter

In a birthday message to Obasanjo to celebrate his 85th birthday on Saturday, March 5, the duo said Nigeria would be peaceful and conducive to live in should all leaders encourage their people to farm as Obasanjo does.

Otoaye and Patrick said if Nigerian youths can get involved in active farming like Obasanjo, all the issues of insecurity and criminality experienced today in the country would be brought to their bearest minimum.

Noting that since Obasanjo left power in 2007, the duo said the former president goes to his farm in Otta, which is the largest, regularly.

They said the Obasanjo's Otta farm carries out the production of agricultural goods on more than 30 thousand hectares of land with over 5,500 employed daily workers.

Their words:

"Also in Oluyole, Ibadan, Baba has the biggest farm that produces the largest poultry that services over seven states. His farm in Benue state alone is seated over 2000 hectares of land and boasts of over 100 workers before it was burnt recently.

"Who would have such huge investments in agriculture and would not command the workforce. Agriculture is the new thing now that oil is drying. The earlier our leaders and youth go back to 100% farming, the better for Nigeria."

The congratulatory message stated that with Obasanjo as an inspiration, Agrichainx has provided a huge opportunity for the youth as an online marketplace that connects trade networks from farmers to buyers.

It added that to boost the financial fortunes of the participating youth and farmers, technology has also been introduced into the system of farming.

The statement said the community, while wishing the octogenarian well in his new age, also pray for God to continue to keep and preserve him, to be able to guide the Nigerian crop of leaders and the incoming generation.

