The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum has declared that insurgency would end in Nigeria under his tenure

Zulum made this known in Abuja, on Thursday, February 10, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari

According to him, more than 30,000 former fighters have surrendered and are now in the custody of the authorities

Abuja - Amid the massive laying down of weapons by the Boko Haram terrorists, insurgency “God willing” will end by 2023, according to Professor Babagana Zulum.

Vanguard reports that the Borno state governor made the declaration on Thursday, February 10, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Zulum told State House correspondents expressed confidence that the challenges posed by the insurgents will end within the duration of his tenure which expires next year.

On his meeating with the Nigerian leader, Zulum said he was at the State House to apprise Buhari on the progress in the surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists.

According to the governor, over 30,000 former fighters have now surrendered and are in the custody of the authorities.

He said Borno state government does not offer any incentive to the fighters to come out of the forests; rather, they have done so voluntarily.

Zulum disclosed that he discussed the continuing surrender of the insurgents and the case of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with the president even as he said that the security situation in Borno state has improved considerably, hoping that things will continue in that direction.

Zulum reiterated that kinetic measures alone will not end the war and therefore advised that political solution be applied.

