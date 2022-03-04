The resignation of Senator Muhammad Nasiha from the National Assembly and his reason for this decision make trending headlines in mainstream Nigerian news media over the week.

Prominent APC Senator Resigns from National Assembly, Gives Reason

Muhammad Nasiha, the senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, has officially resigned his position at the Senate.

The reason for Senator Nasiha's reason from the National Assembly trending over a week

Source: UGC

Senator Nasiha's resignation follows his appointment by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state as his deputy.

Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine and What Does President Vladimir Putin Want?

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Early Thursday, February 24, Dr Sunday Adelaja, a Nigerian pastor resident in Kyiv, Dr Sunday Adelaja, took to Facebook, urging Nigerians to pray for Ukraine.

He also advised members of his church to stay calm even as he admits what was prayed against, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was already happening.

Ukrainian Couple Spends Their First Day of Marriage Collecting Rifles To Defend Their Country

Ukrainian citizens Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin got married just hours after Russia launched its invasion of their country. They spent their first day as a married couple collecting their rifles and getting ready to defend Ukraine.

It was supposed to be a May wedding, but the couple were no longer sure of what their future holds.

Atiku’s 2023 Presidential Ambition Hits Brickwall? New Revelations Emerge Over Ex-VP Chances

The presidential ambition of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of 2023, is reportedly facing some challenges within and outside the fold of the major opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng gathered that fresh facts reportedly emerged that Atiku's closed-door meeting with his boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ended abruptly.

Come and Fight for Us, Ukraine Tells Nigerians, Others As It Opens Entry to Foreign War Volunteers

Fighters from around the world who were interested in fighting for Ukraine in the ongoing invasion by Russian forces can now come to the country.

This came as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defense Legion.

Ukrainian Soldiers' Brave Last Words Before Russian Warship Killed Troops On Snake Island, Audio Surfaces

Minutes before a Russian warship on the Black Sea targetted and killed some Ukrainian soldiers who were protecting Snake Island also called Zmiinyi Island, there were some audio exchanges between both sides.

The Russian soldiers commanded their Ukrainian counterparts on Thursday, February 24, to lay down their arms on the island to avoid unnecessary bloodshed.

Nigerian Pastor With Largest Domination in Kyiv Calls for Prayer as Russia Shells Ukraine

As the Russian military continues to shell Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, the founder and senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, Sunday Adelaja, has called for prayers.

Adelaja who lives in Kyiv and runs the largest Christain domination in the city made the call on his Facebook page.

Source: Legit.ng