Not less than 13 Ukrainian soldiers protecting Snake Island were killed by a Russian warship on Thursday, February 24

But the tragedy happened after the Ukrainian troops proved to their enemies that they were not afraid in any way

In his reaction to the action of the soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said they will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

Minutes before a Russian warship on the Black Sea targetted and killed some Ukrainian soldiers who were protecting Snake Island also called Zmiinyi Island, there were some audio exchanges between both sides.

As reported by CNN, the Russian soldiers commanded their Ukrainian counterparts on Thursday, February 24, to lay down their arms on the island to avoid unnecessary bloodshed.

The Ukrainian soldiers showed bravery before they were killed (Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine)

Source: Facebook

However, Ukrainian soldiers on the island responded in the negative with a tone that some have described as defiant and brave.

The dialogue that ended in the death of 13 Ukrainian defence staff went thus:

Russian officer:

"This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed."

A Ukrainian soldier:

"Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

The audio clip was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian, Fasanmi Paul Abiola.

Take a listen:

Reacting to the bravery of the soldiers, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky said the slain soldiers will also be remembered for paying the ultimate price in service to their nation.

President Zelensky noted:

"All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously."

