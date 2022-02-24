The founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations who lives in Kyiv has called for prayers for residents of the city

Pastor Sunday Adelaja confirmed that Russian troops have invaded Kyiv as they could hear the sounds of bombs by the military forces

Adelaja also said that for a long time they (the residents of Ukraine) never believed that Russia could launch an attack on Kyiv

As the Russian military continues to shell Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, the founder and senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, Sunday Adelaja, has called for prayers.

Adelaja who lives in Kyiv and runs the largest Christain domination in the city made the call on his Facebook page.

Shortly after troops made invaded and hit the city of Kyiv, Adelaja asked the world to pray for peace in Ukraine.

Pastor Adelaja said he could hear the sounds of bombs from his residence Photos: Sunday Adelaja

He also said that most of the residents of the city have been forced to remain indoors they could hear the sound of bombs from their rooms.

Noting that telephone communications have been cut off, the pastor said there was still a stable internet connection in the city despite the invasion.

Adelaja said:

“Hello Dear Friends, while we still have access to the internet here in Ukraine, since no more telephone communication is possible within Ukraine, I will like to use this opportunity to send out this message to our friends and families all over the world.

“Yes, it is true. We are under attack in Ukraine. We couldn’t believe it for a long time that Russian Federation would attack Ukraine, but alas it has happened."

The unbelievable is happening in Ukraine

Further noting that he personally thought that the situation in Ukraine would never have happened considering the times that we live in, Adelaja they were in the midst of a full-blown war.

His words:

“From my house here in Kyiv I could hear bombs and loud sounds of shelling. We are in the midst of a total war with Russia.

“We stand in faith, we stand in God, we put our trust in his promises, while we hope for the best. We ask the world to pray for Ukraine."

"Pray for peace, Pray for Russia, Pray for world leaders, especially for the president of Russia, Ukraine, USA.”

