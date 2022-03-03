The plan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari gets interesting by the day as political parties tackle each other

This time around, a former DG of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, disclosed what will happen to Nigeria if the PDP is voted into power

Lukman revealed the opposition party would not fare well in the nation's polity as it is bent on repeating past mistakes

Abuja- The immediate-past Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would likely repeat the mistakes of its 16 years in power if elected in 2023.

Lukman on Wednesday, March 3, in Abuja, explained that the party’s failure to recognise the Buhari regime’s infrastructure gains would ultimately reflect in a weak or lack of commitment to prioritise investment in infrastructural development.

The former PGF Boss said this in his biweekly review of performances in government between the APC and PDP, The Punch reports.

The APC chieftain was reacting to a piece authored on February 25 by a leading member of the PDP, Osita Chidoka. Photo credit: Osita Chidoka

The APC chieftain was reacting to a piece authored on Friday, February 25 by a member of the PDP and a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, titled ‘Minister Fashola and the Difference between APC and PDP.

According to Lukman, one of the areas the All Progressives Congress-led government remains different from all PDP administrations is the drive to develop road, railways and aviation infrastructure across every part of the country.

