ASCll Mohammed Maradun, a Customs officer with Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone B, Kaduna, has been killed by bandits, Daily Trust reports.

Armed men had invaded his residence at Rigachikun Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Six persons, including a bride-to-be, were abducted in the attack while the deceased sustained gunshot injury.

However, he died while undergoing surgery at an undisclosed hospital.

Contacted the FOU Chief Public Relations officer (CPRO), M.A Magaji confirmed the death of the victim, saying his corpse will be transported to his home state of Zamfara for burial later on Thursday.

