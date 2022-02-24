The drama between the Cross Rivers APC, Alphonsus Eba chairman and the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike has extended to the lawmakers of the state

This is so as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Tonye Smart Adoki maintained the ruling APC and the IGP lack the willpower to bar Wike from coming into the state

Meanwhile, Alphonsus Eba earlier said that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, would no longer be allowed to cross the boundary of political decency over his comment on Ayade

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Tonye Smart Adoki, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Inspector-general of Police lack the powers to bar governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, from entering into Cross River State.

APC chairman in Cross River state, Alphonsus Eba, had while addressing journalists in Calabar on Tuesday, February 22, called on security agencies to bar Wike from coming into the state.

Adoki in a statement made available to Leadership in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 23, said the governor was only in Cross River state to support his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ahead of the election, Adoki insisted the PDP would change the narrative in Cross Rivers state. Photo credit: Hon. Tonye Smart Adoki

Source: Facebook

He stated thus:

“Well, it is so unfortunate that he or whoever he has called upon do not have what it takes to restrict any one from his or her right of movement, so long as that person has not violated any law."

Adoki said the fears of the party chairman and his party is based on the fact that Wike is the face of democracy and his presence will do a lot for the PDP in Cross River State bearing in mind that the APC has failed the people of the state and the country.

Source: Legit.ng