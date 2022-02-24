The Imo state government has issued a rebuttal in reaction to recent comments made by Governor Nyesom Wike

Wike, at a PDP rally in Owerri, the Imo capital, said the state will be taken over by the opposition party in the 2023 polls

In reaction to the comment, the Imo state government accused Wike of meddlesomeness and recklessness

Owerri - The Imo state government on Thursday, February 24 declared that the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma will be done by the people of Imo state who will not be influenced by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

It also declared that the re-election of the governor is assured based on his sterling adding that Wike has squandered the goodwill of the Rivers people.

The spokesman of the Imo state government, Hon Declan Emelumba declared that Wike is an interloper. Photo credit: Imo state government

Imo commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng in reaction to comments by Wike that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take over the state in the 2023 governorship poll.

Emelumba noted that if the performance of Wike was an indices of the strength of PDP, then the party will never dethrone Uzodimma, adding the River state governor is synonymous with unmitigated failure, meddlesomeness, and crass recklessness.

He said it was unfortunate that the disunity in Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC) led to the emergence of Wike.

The commissioner added that while Wike was busy wasting the state’s resources in building flyovers that are useless, he has not been able to fix even the general hospital in Isiokpo, the heart of Ikwerre land.

He urged Wike to humble himself and learn governance and leadership from Uzodimma whom he said has done in two years what the Rivers governor could not do in seven years.

He said:

“The sheer quantum of roads done by Uzodimma in two years is a testament of his prodigious service delivery. He has empowered the youths. He has reactivated industries. He has brought back health institutions to life. More than that, he has united Imo people and returned power to the people.”

He queried:

“Which PDP will take over Imo state? The fractured one that has been colonised by Wike which is now his appendage or which one? Hope Uzodimma’s sterling performance will win him re-election and not the fantasies of a confused man whose is a celebrated failure.”

He advised Wike to be wary of his utterances, saying that Imo people will not tolerate any disrespect to the Government and people of the state.

Hope Uzodimma to Imo APC stakeholders: We’ve returned the party back to Imolites

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently assured stakeholders of Imo APC of returning the ruling party back to the people.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance on Monday, February 21 during the meeting held at the state party secretariat in Owerri.

He said the gospel of the ruling party will be marketed based on his government’s actions and drawn from the accomplishments of its shared prosperity mandate.

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma had earlier declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in Imo state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state which was monitored by Legit.ng.

According to Uzodimma, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

