There is a serious crisis rocking the ruling All progressives Congress in Zamfara state and this was fueled by the loyalist of the incumbent governor and the ex-governor

Speaking on the development, the publicity secretary of the APC, Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau shared important information on the matter arising within the party

From the recent interview, Gusau disclosed that aggrieved members who are loyal to the former governor of the state are no longer members of the party

The publicity secretary of All progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara state chapter, led by incumbent Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale says the former governor, Yari's loyalists are no longer members of the party.

Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau who made this disclosure in an interview with The Nigerian Tribune, speaks on the crisis rocking the party in the state.

According to him, there is no cause for alarm as the party in Zamfara has remained strong and united.

Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau is the publicity secretary of the APC, Zamfara state chapter. Photo credit: The Nigerian Tribune

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"As far as we are concerned, there is no row in the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party has remained one and united family with its structures, the state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle is the leader as affirmed by the national headquarters of the party under the distinguished caretaker chairmanship of His Excellency, the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni."

Speaking further, he noted that there is no major dispute in the state's chapter of the APC, adding that former members who tried to form another circle are no longer full members as they are yet to revalidate their membership.

APC knocks PDP over calls for Matawalle’s resignation

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has kicked against the recent call on Governor Bello Mattawale to resign by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released, the APC publicity secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said Matawalle will not resign, The Punch reports.

Idris disclosed that the recent interview by the state PDP secretary, Faruku Ahmed, calling on the governor to resign was only an empty threat.

Group says rescheduled national convention will deepen democracy within APC

In another report, a group operating under the aegis of Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has insisted on equity and fairness as means of strengthening the party for its acceptability in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, February 22 in Abuja, chairman of the group, Hon. Suleiman Liba said it was important for the APC to strictly allow internal democracy to minimize those issues that may put the party at risk.

The group also stated that the rescheduled national convention was an opportunity to allow APC members to play roles that would deepen democracy in the country.

Source: Legit.ng