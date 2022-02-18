The Police in Ogun have again proved their efforts in the discharge of their duties to ensure a corrupt-free society

The operatives recently nabbed a young woman in her aged 30 for carrying out an ugly act, spending a fake currency

A statement by the Force revealed the culprit met her waterloo when carrying out a purchase of items at the market

Operatives of Ogun state police command have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Bola Agbedimu for spending fake one thousand naira notes at Kila market in Odeda local government area of the state.

The suspect, according to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Odeda Divisional headquarters by the chairperson of Egbalawa crops/fruits association.

Oyeyemi added that, upon the report, the DPO Odeda Division, CSP Femi Olabode detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested, Vanguard reports.

The woman has confessed to the crime. Photo credit: Vanguard.

Source: Facebook

How she was arrested

The suspect according to Oyeyemi was caught spending fake one thousand naira currency notes in the market.

The command stated:

“On searching her bag, a sum of 24,000 fake currency note was discovered”.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed been a habitual counterfeit naira note dealer."

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng