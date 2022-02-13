A distribution hub to enable takeoff of medical drone deliveries across Cross River state is currently under construction

Authorities in the south-south state said the facility marked a milestone in improving healthcare delivery across Cross River

Zipline has a track record in removing barriers militating against access to healthcare across the African continent

Ogoja - Cross River state and Zipline - global leader in instant logistics - have commenced construction of a distribution hub to enable takeoff of medical drone deliveries across the state.

Recall, the state government and Zipline, recently signed an agreement for on-demand drone delivery of medical supplies to health facilities across the state.

The Governor Ayade-led government has embraced medical techonology in Cross River state. Photo credit: @senatorbenayade

Source: Twitter

At a ceremony to flag off construction at the site, situated in Ogoja local government area, Cross River commissioner of Health Dr. Betta Edu said it marked a milestone in improving healthcare delivery across the state.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Improved and timely access to healthcare is a cardinal objective of the state government. Our partnership with Zipline underscores this.

“The partnership with Zipline would further ensure even distribution of medical commodities to health facilities across the state and we look forward to the earnest completion of the project.”

The special adviser to the governor on health, Dr. David Ushie said:

“Zipline, through its revolutionary medical drone delivery service, has a track record in removing barriers militating against access to healthcare - especially in hard-to-reach areas, a reason the community should give full support to the project to seeing that it is delivered right within time.”

Country manager of Zipline, Catherine Odiase, said they are thrilled to partner with Cross River, saying:

“Our partnership with Cross River state transcends delivering medical supplies. We are on a mission to reinvent healthcare delivery systems through cutting-edge solutions. This is with a view to ensure healthy lives and promote the well-being of all at all ages.

“On completion, due in about four months, the hub will facilitate deliveries of vital medical supplies to health facilities that serve millions of people across the state.”

The center is also expected to support all health facilities with emergency response capabilities, as well as routine and stockout-response deliveries of medicines, vaccines, and blood.

The distribution center will support the delivery of medical supplies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bayelsa state government, Zipline announce major partnership to enhance healthcare delivery

In a related development, the Bayelsa state government on Monday, January 31, announced a major partnership with Zipline.

The partnership which involves Sterling Bank and DrugStoc is aimed at leveraging Zipline’s drone technology to deliver essential medicines, blood, and other medical commodities to health facilities within the state.

By virtue of the agreement, Zipline will establish a distribution hub in Bayelsa for the introduction, operation, and maintenance of just-in-time instant logistics solutions to ensure essential drugs, blood, and a selection of other life-saving medical supplies are available to the state health facilities.

Ivory Coast deepens healthcare delivery with Zipline drones

Recall that the government of Ivory Coast recently announced a partnership with Zipline to deliver emergency medical supplies across the West African nation via its drone delivery service.

As part of this latest partnership, with the government of Ivory Coast, Zipline will build and operate four distribution centers from where blood products, vaccines, and medical products will be stored and distributed to more than 1,000 health facilities across the country.

The first distribution center is expected to be completed and operationalized before the end of 2022.

Source: Legit.ng