The Bayelsa state government has taken a major step in improving inventory management for medical supplies

A partnership with a medical logistics firm in the state is set to enhance emergency responsiveness

Residents in the south-south state can also make on-demand, life-saving deliveries of medical supplies

Yenagoa - The Bayelsa state government on Monday, January 31, announced a major partnership with Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics.

The partnership which involves Sterling Bank and DrugStoc is aimed at leveraging Zipline’s drone technology to deliver essential medicines, blood, and other medical commodities to health facilities within the state.

Governor Diri said the partnership will remove the barriers that mitigate the easy delivery of medical commodities to local health facilities. Photo credit: Bayelsa state government

By this agreement, Zipline will establish a distribution hub in Bayelsa for the introduction, operation, and maintenance of just-in-time instant logistics solutions to ensure that essential drugs, blood, and a selection of other life-saving medical supplies are available to the state health facilities.

DrugStoc, a cloud-based pharma tech company, that partners with over 400 manufacturers plugged into her ecosystem, will ensure that essential pharmaceuticals are available within the supply chain at the right time, right place, and quality, cost-effectively to the people of Bayelsa.

Drugstoc will establish and operate a number of fulfillment and experience centers that will enable a more adaptive and responsive supply chain delivering essential medicines, and life-saving healthcare supplies for the state.

When completed, the service will operate 24hours a day, seven days a week, day or night, from the distribution center which will be equipped with Zipline’s proprietary fleet of drones.

Governor Duoye Diri said:

“We remain well committed to delivering an aggressive agenda of building a dependable health delivery system in Bayelsa, part of which has given birth to this partnership. We envisage that this partnership will remain one of the most significant ways of removing the access barriers that mitigate the easy delivery of medical commodities to our health facilities.

“Even distribution of on-demand medical commodities to remote and hard-to-reach areas do not only safe lives but also become a significant way of managing waste that happens as a result of the expiry of medicines.”

Zipline CEO, Keller Rinaudo said:

“Zipline is pleased to partner with the people and government of Bayelsa to advance instant, autonomous healthcare delivery across the state.

“This partnership is an important milestone for Zipline as we scale smart, safe, and just-in-time delivery technology and transform how goods move around the globe.”

Mr. Adham Yehia, the President of DrugStoc said:

“DrugStoc is excited to work with the people of Bayelsa to transform healthcare outcomes by working with partners to provide an end-to-end solution that will impact the availability of life-saving medicines and healthcare commodities in healthcare facilities across the state.”

