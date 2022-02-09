As part of its efforts to enhance security in the airport, the federal government has launched a security application at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

This development was spearheaded by Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the special adviser to the president, as the government's way of promoting security and safety

The aide to the president also added that the application would enable airport stakeholders to send information and to get feedback within hours

Abuja- On Tuesday, February 8, the Presidential Enabling Business Environmental Council, in Abuja launched an application reportgov.ng, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), to promote security and safety.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the special adviser to the president on ease of doing business, said the software would enable airport users to share their experiences within the airport, Daily Nigerian reports.

Mrs Oduwole said the application would enable the airport stakeholders to send information and to get feedback within 72 hours.

She added that the application would be made available in other airports for the government to effectively manage and control various activities at the airports in the country.

According to her, the move is to improve the conduct and values in the nation’s airports to advance the aviation industry.

She said:

“This is a new idea from the current administration. All the airports are mentioned in the App. Information comes straight to the presidency and FAAN, among others.

“Nigerians, public sectors, private sector, everybody including the media should help us by making complaints. We need that feedback."

In his own part, Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, said the new application would complement efforts of FAAN toward security and safety within the nation’s airports.

Mr Yadudu commended the efforts of the council for launching the new application and thanked the Presidential Aide for her special interest and contribution to FAAN.

