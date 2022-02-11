The date for the 2022 agility conference has been set, with over 1,000 professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe to chart a new path for Africa

The three-day virtual event will have 15 speakers, including Ibukun Awosika, former chairman of First Bank, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Flutterwave

The organizers believe the three-day event would help unleash Nigeria's and Africa's enormous potential

Regional Scrum Gathering, Nigeria has announced the date for its 2022 Agile conference, themed, agility for competitive advantage - Africa time is now.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the conference would be held virtually from Tuesday, 5 April through Thursday, 7 April 2022.

The Organiser, Coach Aanu Gopald, speaking about the event promised participants to expect exciting and fully packed thought provoking sessions.

List of expected speakers for the Agility conference 2022

She also assured that during the 2022 Regional Scrum Gathering, individuals will be empowered, as well as get assistance and answers to concerns about how to create positive innovative disruptions in Africa.

She said:

“The conference is in collaboration with the Scrum Alliance to bring together like-minded professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe.

“Each day features industry leaders, Agile and technology experts sharing their expertise on how to unlock the enormous potentials of Nigeria and Africa into an era of agility-driven growth, prosperity, economic development and pride.

“Those that are new to Agile, get ready for three days of disruptive ideas and ground-breaking insights as we bring together the most revolutionary minds on how Nigeria, Africa can innovate faster than any other continent in the world."

Other big expectations for the conference

Gopald also announced that for Agile professionals attending the conference will earn Scrum Education Units (SEUs) that can be applied to Scrum Alliance ©️and PMI certification renewal.

She also noted that the conference is so important due to the unprecedented change, the ability for Africa to move faster than the global market in day-to-day decision making and capability development has become a competitive advantage.

Adding that the conference will provide a platform for disruptive ideas and ground-breaking insights.

She continues:

“In this era of unprecedented change, the ability for Africa to move faster than the global market in day-to-day decision making and capability development has become a competitive advantage."

"As we bring together the most revolutionary minds on how Nigeria, Africa can innovate faster than any other continent in the world.”

On the activities schedule for the three-day signature conference she said over 1000 attendees are expected from Sub-Saharan Africa, Africans in the diaspora and an international audience.

The conference she added is free and include 15 Speakers which include Ibukun Awoika, Ola Brown, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji among others with a focus on 21st-century leadership, disruptive innovation, and economies of scale.

“We carefully selected our speakers with the goal of bringing really thought-provoking, disruptive ideas to the table with actionable outcomes, interested professionals can use this link for registration"

