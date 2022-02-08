The commitment of the federal and Akwa Ibom State governments towards reforming the Nigeria Police Force has been emphasized

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Udom Emmanuel agreed that re-equipping and re-engineering Nigeria's internal security architecture is overdue

This, the duo, noted will ensure efficient operations remain unwavering in the face of Nigeria's current security challenges

Uyo - President Muhammadu Buhari and Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel have declared that they are committed to police reforms in Nigeria.

The duo stated this in their separate address on Tuesday, February 8 at the open of a- 2 day Conference and retreat for senior police officers in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Governor Udom Emmanuel speaking at the conference and retreat for senior police officers. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The president who was represented by the minister of police affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi lauded the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba for the initiative to organize the event, and pledged to partner them to improve the services of the Nigeria Police Force.

His words:

“I salute the pragmatic support from the host Governor Udom Emmanuel and the good people of the state for their commitment to hosting us at this event.

“This administration has prioritised the reform, re-equipment, and re-engineering of the Nigeria Police being the lead and most critical agency in the internal security architecture of our dear country.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to partner with you towards improving the services of the police in this country.”

On his part, Governor Emmanuel, thanked the IGP for the choice of Akwa Ibom to host the conference, stating that event with the theme 'The New Police Vision- A Roadmap for Stabilizing Internal Security' was timely considering the security challenges in the country.

Governor Emmanuel appreciated the police and other security agencies for their cooperation in maintaining relative peace in the state over the years and advocated for the redeployment of intelligence apparatus to enhance the efficiency of the force.

He tasked the police force to make the retreat count, by adopting new strategies and ideas that will chart a new course towards the security architecture of Nigeria.

IGP inaugurates police unit base built, donated by Akwa Ibom state government

Recall that IGP Usman on Wednesday, January 19 inaugurated a Special Protection Unit Base 27 of the Nigeria Police Force (SPU- Base), at Awa, Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom.

The project was solely conceived and financed by Governor Emmanuel who thanked the IGP for inaugurating the SPU and approving additional equipment for the smooth take-off of the base.

He also reiterated his commitments to partner with the Nigeria Police Force for the protection of lives and property in the state.

Governor Emmanuel donates vehicles, gadgets to Akwa Ibom police command during Yuletide

Governor Emmanuel had on Friday, December 17, 2021, donated another batch of security patrol vehicles to the Akwa Ibom state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

Governor Emmanuel stated that the donation was aimed at enhancing the police operational capacity to respond to crime and distress calls promptly and effectively.

He also presented several units of security alarm and communication equipment to enhance effective communication, surveillance, and responsiveness of the force in the state.

