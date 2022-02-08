Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom has gotten the support of businessmen and professionals in the state over his choice of successor

The support for the governor was announced on Monday, February 7, by the national coordinator of the Professionals For Development in Akwa Ibom

Ufot Umoren said with Governor Udom's preferred successor, sustainable development and peace is guaranteed in Akwa Ibom state

Some professionals and businessmen from Akwa Ibom state have thrown their weight behind the state governor, Emmanuel Udom for choosing the current commissioner for land and water resources, Pastor Uno Eno as his preferred successor.

The group under the umbrella of Professionals For Development in Akwa Ibom said the governor took a bold and courageous step in making the announcement.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, February 7, the national coordinator of the group, Ufot Umoren, said Udom's announcement is a reflection of shared expectations with the people of the state.

Professionals and businessmen from Akwa Ibom said they are in support of Governor Udom's choice of successor Photo: @mraniekanekah

Source: Twitter

Umoren said the people of Akwa Ibom have continued to embrace sustainable peace and development and contrary to speculations, Eno as a choice of successor is a product of wide consultation with critical stakeholders in Akwa Ibom, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and beyond.

Possible benefits of having Pastor Eno as Governor Udom's successor

Further commending the governor, Umoren said the stress of unnecessary partisan contestations would have caused the state unimaginable losses both -financially and otherwise.

He also said that Eno would consolidate and take up the laudable achievement of Governor Udom in the interest of the people of Akwa Ibom state.

Umoren said:

"Governor Udom Emmanuel has helped the PDP to get it right again on the candidate for the 2023 governorship election because, with Pastor Eno, the election will be a straightforward victory for the PDP and the people of Akwa Ibom state."

Peace and transparency for the people of Akwa Ibom state

In her address, the general secretary of the group, Emem Akpan, urged the people to be rest assured that Governor Udom choice of successor would ensure the continuation of development in the state.

Akpan said with Eno, there has prudent and transparent management of the state's resources as a commissioner.

She said the group believes Eno would further transcend his expertise and top-notch skillsets to the whole state's development.

Akpan said:

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is a very meticulous administrator, who has led the state to higher heights and his choice of Pastor Eno is a further reflection of his love and commitment to the state."

