President Muhammadu Buhari's economic policies has been hailed by Chief Mose Ayom, an APC presidential aspirant

Chief Ayom, a prominent businessman, says the president's economic policies are solid and futuristic

He stated that if elected president, he will build on the policies and legacies of the Buhari administration

FCT, Abuja - A presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Chief Moses Ayom, has said that the current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has set a clear roadmap to the greatness of Nigeria, and thus forms a solid base to build upon.

The entrepreneur and presidential hopeful under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, made this affirmation on Monday, February 7 at the inaugural conference of the APC Professionals Forum held at the State House, Abuja.

Chief Ayom says his successes in business will be brought to bear in the country's economy if elected as Nigeria's president. Photo credit: @MosesCAyom

According to Ayom, the group of professionals are inspired by the policies of the APC and the exemplary leadership of the Buhari administration.

He said the interventions of the president and his vice has ensured the rebirth of Nigeria and infrastructural revolution.

Ayom noted that supporting a Christian candidate from the north-central which is the only region that has neither produced a democratically elected president or vice president since 1999, would reinforce the widely held belief that President Buhari is for all.

Speaking on the Ease of Doing business, one of the programmes of the Buhari administration, he said:

“A lot of these successes can be traced to Nigeria’s vast improvement in the Ease of Doing Business index. This policy championed by our president has seen young people break previous barriers especially in fields like ICT, Engineering, and the creative industry.

“It is on record that policies like the social intervention programmes, access to microcredits, the agricultural boom, and the fight against corruption have seen an escalation in the participation of young people in the economic sector.

“For me personally, I can testify here that I am one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ease of doing business policy of the APC government. In 2016, I was on President Buhari’s delegation representing the mining sector to the very successful trade mission to China where landmark agreements and partnerships were consummated.

“It was on that trip that the historic currency swap agreement was signed. On the same trip, technical agreements for the iconic Dangote Refinery were signed.

“My company, Granite and Marble Ltd also signed a groundbreaking agreement with the world’s largest manufacturer of mining equipment, SBM China Ltd to establish Africa’s biggest mining processing plant here in Abuja.”

He further commended the never-say-die spirit of the Nigerian professionals, many of whom he said have taken up the vast opportunities provided by our government to excel.

2023: Nigeria requires fresh, patriotic perspectives, says Olawepo-Hashim

Meanwhile, a former presidential candidate and chieftain of the APC, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has stated that Nigeria’s problems require a fresh and patriotic perspective as Nigerians search for who leads the nation in the next presidential election in 2023.

In a release by sent to Legit.ng his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, February 2, Olawepo-Hashim explained that issues such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and infrastructural decay, cannot be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centred on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity, and sycophancy must now give way if Nigeria is to regain her greatness.

Okorocha, Buratai canvass for good leadership, unity to make Nigeria great again

On his part, a former governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has charged Nigerian leaders at all levels to begin to accept responsibilities, adding that despite the present challenges, the country is not finished.

Okorocha called on all Nigerians to join hands and work together towards making Nigeria a great nation.

He made the comment at the 2021 Our Nigeria News Awards, organised by Our Nigeria Magazine, with the theme, “Nigeria is Our Nigeria: We Must Join Hands Together To Make It Work Or We Perish Together,” on Friday, January 29 in Abuja.

