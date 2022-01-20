A new Special Protection Unit Base 27 of the Nigeria Police Force has been inaugurated in Akwa Ibom state

The brand new facility was built and donated to the police force by the Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel also donated 15 more operational vehicles to support the police in the south-south state

Onna - Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman, on Wednesday, January 19 inaugurated a Special Protection Unit Base 27 of the Nigeria Police Force (SPU- Base), at Awa, Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom.

The project was solely conceived and financed by Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

IGP Usman, flanked by Governor Emmanuel, inagurating the Police Unit Base in Onna LGA. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state govt

Speaking at the event, Governor Emmanuel thanked the IGP for inaugurating the SPU and approving additional equipments for the smooth take-off of the base, while reiterating his commitments to partner the Nigeria Police Force for protection of lives and property in the state.

Governor Emmanuel also donated 15 more operational vehicles to support the police and assured of his resolve to fulfilling his promise of 100 vehicles to the police.

His words:

“I want to say special thank you to the IGP for making a way, despite all other commitments to give us priority to be here to commission this fantastic facility; not just the best in the south south, but in the country.

“I also want to reassure all the security agencies in the state of our cooperation, our partnership and our collaboration to achieve our primary goal and purpose, our civic and common responsibility to our people, to protect lives and property.

“The commissioner of police will tell you that we are on a goal of providing one hundred vehicles to to support the police.

“We've been buying and will keep buying, but for today I have 15 vehicles on ground: ten are Sienna buses and five brand new Hilux trucks, all fully fitted with communication gadgets to start this base. We don't want this base to lack mobility.

In his remarks, IGP Usman commended Governor Emmanuel for the initiative in constructing an ultra-modern Special Protection Unit, a project he described as a legacy which demonstrates the commitment of the governor to the security of the state.”

He further applauded the governor in his efforts in addressing critical infrastructural deficits affecting the operations of the Nigeria Police, adding that, the positive effects of the project will soon be felt.

He said:

“I want to thank Governor Emmanuel for conceptualizing this project, I assure you that we will sustain the project.”

The facility, IGP Usman said will induce the administrative and operational efficiency of the SPU in Akwa Ibom state.

His words:

“I wish to assure you that as the facility is being handed over to us today, we will strive to put in place a maintenance protocol that will sustain the beauty of this asset.”

Governor Emmanuel donates vehicles, gadgets to Akwa Ibom police command during Yuletide

Recall that Governor Emmanuel on Friday, December 17, 2021, donated another batch of security patrol vehicles to the Akwa Ibom state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

Governor Emmanuel stated that the donation is aimed at enhancing the police operational capacity to respond to crime and distress calls promptly and effectively.

He also presented several units of security alarm and communication equipment to enhance effective communication, surveillance, and responsiveness of the force in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel decries neglect of ex-servicemen

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has declared that the love and support Nigeria has shown ex-servicemen who risk their lives in defence of the country is not proportion

Speaking at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Uyo, Governor Emmanuel noted that it is one thing for the nation to gather every year to eulogize its patriotic and brave men and women, but advocated that Nigeria must strive to repay their sacrifices.

He noted that the Akwa Ibom state government has shown in practical terms her deep appreciation for the sacrifices of the gallant patriots by building 168 blocks of flats for military personnel, providing water in barracks among others.

