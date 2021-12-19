Governor Udom Emmanuel has continued his donation of security vehicles to the Akwa Ibom state police command

The governor had earlier vowed to continue donating security vehicles to the command until his target of 100 vehicles for them is met

Governor Emmanuel stated that the move is geared towards boosting the morale of security agents in the state and enhancing their operational capacity

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel on Friday, December 17 donated another batch of security patrol vehicles to the Akwa Ibom state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

Governor Emmanuel stated that the donation is aimed at enhancing the police operational capacity to respond to crime and distress calls promptly and effectively.

Some of the vehicles donated to the Akwa Ibom police command by Governor Udom Emmanuel. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

He also presented several units of security alarm and communication equipment to enhance effective communication, surveillance, and responsiveness of the force in the state.

Making the presentations at Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel said the move was in line with his administration's commitment to enhancing security in the state and reducing crime during the Yuletide.

He also reiterated his administration's commitment to continue to release the vehicles in batches until it meets the targeted one hundred vehicles.

He assured the state police command of the continuous support of his administration to enhance its capacity to mitigate crime in the state and ensure the security of lives and property of well-meaning citizens.

Governor Emmanuel further urged the police to exercise greater resolve and redouble efforts in combatting crime, adding that to whom much is given, much is expected.

He cautioned those with criminal minds to desist from criminal activities and allow everyone to dwell in peace and safety.

Responding, the state commissioner of police, Amiengheme Andrew, who received the donations on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, thanked the governor for his efforts to enhance security in the state and his continuous support to the agency.

The commissioner assured the residents of the state of continued dedication by his men towards ensuring a safe state where citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed.

