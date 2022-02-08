Alhaji Ali Olanusi, a former deputy governor of Ondo state, has lost his wife, Alhaja Bejide, to the cold hands of death

A family source whose name was not mentioned reportedly said the deceased who was aged 77 died after complaining of stress

The chairman of the ruling APC in Ondo state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has sent a condolence message to Alhaji Olanusi over the passing of his wife

Ondo state - Alhaja Bejide, wife of a former deputy governor of Ondo state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, has been reported dead.

The Nation cited a family source as saying that she died at the age of 77 after complaining of stress.

Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, pays a condolence visit to a former deputy governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, over the death of his wife, Alhaja Bejide. Photo credit: Olabode Richard Olatunde

Source: Facebook

The source further said her death came few days to her husband’s birthday.

Alhaja Bejide's death: APC reacts

Commenting on the sad incident, the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo state described Alhaja Bejide's death as ill-timed, shocking and unfortunate.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The chairman of the ruling party in Ondo state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, in a statement, said late Bejide was a strong pillar behind her husband’s political success story.

Adetimehin urged the former deputy governor to take solace in that the departed lived a worthy and fulfilled life.

Governor Akeredolu condoles with Olanusi

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Tuesday, February 8, paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Olanusi over the sudden death of his wife, a statement by his media aide Richard Olatunde indicates.

Governor Akeredolu led his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Donald Ojogo; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Asiwaju Gboyega Adefarati; the Special Adviser on Political Matters and Strategy, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye; and the Chairman SUBEB, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan to the Akure residence of the former Deputy Governor.

The Ondo state governor commiserated with Alhaji Olanusi while describing the sudden death of his wife as painful and unexpected.

Governor Akeredolu who noted that it is not an easy thing to lose someone so dear and close, particularly a wife, encouraged the former Deputy Governor to take solace in God, saying God gives and takes.

He said late Bejide died peacefully and lived a worthy and fulfilled life, noting that nobody can question God over what has happened.

Arakunrin Akeredolu also prayed God to grant late Bejide eternal rest and also give Baba Olanusi and the children she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Alhaji Olanusi thanked the Governor and his team for their visit, saying the sudden death of his wife was a serious pain and uneasy to bear.

Ex-Nigerian customs boss dies while receiving treatment in Abuja hospital

In another report about death, Hamman Ahmad, a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, passed on on Wednesday, January 26, at the age of 78 years.

A relative of the deceased, Ibrahim Ahidjo, confirmed the development. He said Ahmad died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Ahidjo said the late former Customs boss who was from Jada local government area of Adamawa state would be buried in Abuja on Wednesday after funeral prayers at the National Mosque.

Source: Legit.ng