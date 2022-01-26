Hamman Ahmad, a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, died on Wednesday, January 26, in Abuja

According to his relative, Ahmad died while receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja

The deceased former Customs boss left behind two wives, many children, grand children and brothers

FCT, Abuja - Hamman Ahmad, a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, is dead.

Premium Times reported that the former Customs boss died on Wednesday, January 26, at the age of 78 years.

A former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hamman Ahmad, has died at the age of 78.

The newspaper stated that a relative of the deceased, Ibrahim Ahidjo, confirmed the development. He said Ahmad died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Abuja.

Ahmad's burial plan

Meanwhile, Ahidjo said the late former Customs boss who was from Jada local government area of Adamawa state will be buried in Abuja on Wednesday after funeral prayers at the National Mosque.

Ahmad served as the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service from 2008 to 2009 under late President Umaru Yar Adua.

He was succeeded by Bernard Nwadialo and preceded by Jacob Buba.

Prior to his appointment as the Comptroller-General, he was the Assistant Controller-General of Customs at the Abuja headquarters.

Ahmad's education profile

The deceased had his early education at the Jada Primary School from 1956 to 1963, then attended Government Secondary School, Ganye for his secondary education from 1965 to 1969.

He obtained his WASC at the Government Secondary School, Bauchi in 1970 and attended Ahmadu Bello University in 1977, where he obtained his first degree.

He did his NYSC programme in 1978 and then joined the Nigerian Customs Service as an Assistant Superintendent.

Ahmad left behind two wives, many children, grand children and brothers.

Ex-comptroller general Dikko Inde dies

Ahmad's death followed that of another ex-comptroller general, Abdullahi Dikko, who died in February 2021.

Legit.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari sent his condolences to the Dikko family over the death of the former customs boss.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant on new media to the president, disclosed via Twitter on Friday, February 19, Buhari also sympathised with the people of Katsina over Dikko's demise.

Source: Legit.ng