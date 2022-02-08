Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, February 8, paid a condolence visit to the parents of late Hanifa Abubakar

Hanifa was killed by Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids School in Nasarawa local government area of Kano state

Speaking on Osinbajo's visit, Hanifa's father said he felt honoured and prayed that peace will reign in the country

Kano state - Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has visited and commiserated with parents of Hanifa Abubakar, the five-year-old killed by a school proprietor, in Kano.

The vice president's spokesman, Laolu Akande, made this known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 8.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday visited and commiserated with parents of Hanifa Abubakar. Photo credits: Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Kano State Government House Online Media

Akande said the Vice president visited the bereaved parents in company of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje after speaking at the National Law Teachers Association Conference at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) on Tuesday.

"I am speechless and honored," the bereaved father told the press later, praying that peace will reign in the land, according to Akande who shared a video of the visit on Twitter.

Kano school proprietor reveals how he killed 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the proprietor of Nobel Kids Nursery and Primary school in Kano Metropolis, Abdulmalik Tanko, revealed how he killed Hanifa, one of his pupils.

Tanko in his confessional statement to the Police said he killed Hanifa with rat poison.

Narrating to the police, Tanko said he had bought the rat poison which he used to end the life of his 5-year-old pupil at N100.

Hanifa Abubakar: Court remands wife of Kano pupil killer for concealing victim’s kidnap

Meanwhile, Jamila Muhammad Sani, wife of the alleged kidnapper and killer of five-year-old Hanifa was arraigned on a count charge of alleged concealing of a kidnap victim.

She was also consequently remanded in custody by the Kano State Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Gidan Murtala, Kano state.

Jamila, a 30-year-old woman, is the wife to Tanko, proprietor of the school, who is standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder of the innocent little girl.

