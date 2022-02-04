FCT LG Poll: Six Governor, Mark, Saraki To Lead PDP Campaign
Ahead of the February 12, local government area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, February 4, set up the national campaign council.
Announced by the PDP's national organizing secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, the council will be chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom while his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde is the secretary, Daily Trust reports.
Other members of the council are:
- Governor Aminu Tambuwal,
- Governors Mohammed Bala
- Governor Nyesom Wike
- Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
- Senator Walid Jibrin
- David Mark
- Bukola Saraki
- Enyinnaya Abaribe
- Ibrahim Idris, Ndudi Elumelu
- Sen. Philip Aduda
- Sen. Uche Ekwunife
- Prof. Jerry Gana
- Hajiya Zainab Maina
- Sen. Gabriel Suswam
- Magaret Icheen
- Sen. Zainab Kure
- Sen. Solomon Ewuga.
- Theophilus Dakas Shan
- Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade
- Jiba Y. Micah,
- Hassan U. Sokodabo
- Ngbede John
- Zakka Dogo Sunday
- Sam Uhuotu
- Babatunde Mohammed
- Francis Orogu
- Tanko Beji
- Chris Hassan
- Abdulrahman Mohammed
- Chief Felicia Ebun Owolabi
- Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed
2023: PDP blows hot, says no amount of attacks will stop electoral victory
Meanwhile, the attack on the PDP secretariat and the property of a prominent party member in Gombe state had gotten the opposition's attention.
Legit.ng gathered that Debo Ologunagba, PDP national publicity secretary on Wednesday, February 2, condemned in strong terms the arson by hoodlums suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ologunagba in a statement shared on Facebbok, described the attack on its office as cowardly, criminal as well as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in our country.
He went on to claim that in the face of mass desertion of its prominent members, APC in Gombe state is in disarray and panicky because it was rapidly falling apart.
While calling for calm and urging the people of Gombe to remain united, he PDP also charged the police boss to immediately track down the culprits and make them face the full wrath of the law.
Anxiety in northeast as political thugs set fire to Atiku House, PDP secretariat
Recall that the secretariat of the PDP in Gombe state was set ablaze by suspected political thugs.
