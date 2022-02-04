Global site navigation

Politics

FCT LG Poll: Six Governor, Mark, Saraki To Lead PDP Campaign

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

Ahead of the February 12, local government area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, February 4, set up the national campaign council.

Announced by the PDP's national organizing secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, the council will be chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom while his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde is the secretary, Daily Trust reports.

The PDP national secretariat in Abuja
The PDP is warming up for victory in the FCT LG poll (Photo: PDP)
Source: Facebook

Other members of the council are:

  1. Governor Aminu Tambuwal,
  2. Governors Mohammed Bala
  3. Governor Nyesom Wike
  4. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
  5. Senator Walid Jibrin
  6. David Mark
  7. Bukola Saraki
  8. Enyinnaya Abaribe
  9. Ibrahim Idris, Ndudi Elumelu
  10. Sen. Philip Aduda
  11. Sen. Uche Ekwunife
  12. Prof. Jerry Gana
  13. Hajiya Zainab Maina
  14. Sen. Gabriel Suswam
  15. Magaret Icheen
  16. Sen. Zainab Kure
  17. Sen. Solomon Ewuga.
  18. Theophilus Dakas Shan
  19. Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade
  20. Jiba Y. Micah,
  21. Hassan U. Sokodabo
  22. Ngbede John
  23. Zakka Dogo Sunday
  24. Sam Uhuotu
  25. Babatunde Mohammed
  26. Francis Orogu
  27. Tanko Beji
  28. Chris Hassan
  29. Abdulrahman Mohammed
  30. Chief Felicia Ebun Owolabi
  31. Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed

2023: PDP blows hot, says no amount of attacks will stop electoral victory

Meanwhile, the attack on the PDP secretariat and the property of a prominent party member in Gombe state had gotten the opposition's attention.

Legit.ng gathered that Debo Ologunagba, PDP national publicity secretary on Wednesday, February 2, condemned in strong terms the arson by hoodlums suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ologunagba in a statement shared on Facebbok, described the attack on its office as cowardly, criminal as well as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in our country.

He went on to claim that in the face of mass desertion of its prominent members, APC in Gombe state is in disarray and panicky because it was rapidly falling apart.

While calling for calm and urging the people of Gombe to remain united, he PDP also charged the police boss to immediately track down the culprits and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Recall that the secretariat of the PDP in Gombe state was set ablaze by suspected political thugs.

Source: Legit.ng

