The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost one of its rare gems, Tafo Oloyede, on Tuesday, February 1

Ademola Oyedokun, chairman of TAMPAN (Osun branch) confirmed the death of the veteran entertainer

Condolence messages have poured in for the deceased actor’s family from fans and supporters in the online community

The month of February started on a rather dark note for the Nigerian movie industry following the sad passing of veteran actor, Tafa Oloyede.

Journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, shared the tragic news of the movie star’s demise in a Facebook post.

Nollywood actor Tafa Oloyede has passed on. Photo: @bmitv

Source: Instagram

According to Kolade-Otitoju, the Osun state born actor passed away on Tuesday, February 1, after battling a brief illness.

Ademola Oyedokun, general secretary of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Osun branch, also confirmed the news of the actor’s death. He said Oloyede gave up the ghost at his Arowomole residence in Osogbo.

Oyedokun was quoted to have said:

“Late Tafa Oloyede had his tutelage under late Oyin Adejobi. He featured in many movies that include ‘Jaiyesimi’, ‘Ayanmo’, ‘Ekuro Oloja’, ‘Orogun’, ‘Akanji Oniposi’ that made him popular and others. He died today Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his residence at Arowomole, Kajola area Osogbo. He is survived by wife and children.”

Condolence messages pour in

Saheed Adebiyi said:

"May God forgive him all his shortcoming may god rest his soul weep up the tear of the family."

Akinsanmi Gideon Ogunsumi said:

"Tafa Oloyede of the Oyin adejobi Kootu Asipa fame of the early 80s.May his soul RIPP Amen."

Adetutu Adetola Adetokunbo said:

"He is one of the people that started home videos, naija no dey take care of his legends. May his soul rest in peace."

Ademola Solalu said:

"Only those of us in our 50s and probably 40s will know this great actor. He was one of those actors that laid the foundation for whatever gains the present Nollywood practitioners are enjoying today. We need to celebrate these veterans in the theatre industry."

