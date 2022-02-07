Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria amid health rumour as he says he remains ever ready for the task ahead

The APC national leader is building support groups across different zones of the federation and remains strong in the north

Until his return, Nigerians have had different opinions about his United Kingdom trip and his 2023 ambition

FCT, Abuja - A presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the night of Sunday, February 6, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Nigeria amid speculation that he had travelled for a medical check-up.

It has been rumoured that Tinubu’s health was failing after a series of visits to stakeholders and other political leaders to further his discussion with them on his political aspiration.

Politicians Jitter As Tinubu Returns From UK Stronger, Denies Medical Trip

Consultations

Tinubu started serious consultation after meeting Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari. The former Governor had said he met the President to seek his opinion on his aspiration to take over from him (Buhari).

Since his declaration, Nigerians have been divided in their opinions over the intention of the former Lagos state governor to run in the 2023 presidential election.

Both online and offline opinions about the interest of the APC chieftain remain sharply divided. Legit.ng had equally observed exchange of words among various camps in the All Progressives Congress who are rooting for their potential candidates.

The presidential aspirants, despite speculation that he is not Buhari’s favourite has continued to gain popularity in both the North and South. A source in his camp told Legit.ng that Tinubu, in his wisdom, has started his consultation from the North because he believes the north is a major factor in every national election.

Tinubu building support groups across zones

Legit.ng had earlier reported that about 20 different groups are currently rooting for the APC chieftain.

Some of the groups include, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany, Southwest Agenda 2023 group, Tinubu Support Group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) 2023, Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – B.A.T National Forum, Tinubu for President 2023 Tinubu 2023 Support Group, Tinubu Solidarity Group.

Others are Northern Alliance for Tinubu 2023, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Group – USA, Tinubu Transformation Agenda 2023, I Love Tinubu; Tinubu Mandate Group, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Northerners, Tinubu Peoples Network; Vote Tinubu 2023, Tinubu Grassroots Movement Southwest Agenda 2023 group, Northern Region Supports Tinubu 2023 for President (NRST-23), The Forum of Political Parties, and the Arewa Youth Alliance,

The source said:

“You can see the leadership quality in Asiwaju. His political acumen is very much at work, the reason he headed straight to the north for consultation. Forget about the issue of age. Asiwaju’s age is simply being exaggerated by his traducers. He will definitely take firm charge of the country if given the opportunity.’’

Tinubu left Nigeria after weeks of consultation over his ambition. The APC national leader travelled to the United Kingdom.

While his media team said he travelled for political consultation and to visit family members, unconfirmed rumours had it that it was a medical trip after his health failed following his earlier consultation to the north.

Until his return, Nigerians have had different opinions about the UK trip.

Tinubu returns stronger

But the APC national leader shocked his critics Sunday night when he returned amid a rousing welcome by his campaign team. The flight coveying the APC chieftain touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 8 pm. The presidential aspirant was seen in an element many have said speaks volumes of a renewed vigour.

This, according to the source has thrown his opponents into jitter.

According to the source:

“I’m sure as a journalist, based on your observation, you have noticed that Asiwaju was in his element upon his return. I doubt there will be any further comments about his health. What you saw was enough message- a powerful one at that.”

When asked whether Tinubu is considering his decision based on public opinion, he asked:

"What public opinion? Asiwaju has made his position known to the public, and if there is any other comment regarding his ambition, he will definitely drop it. As for now, hold on to what he has said. He said he is making consultations and will be running for the 2023 election. That is his position right now. Nothing more!”

It's yet known if the APC national leader will continue in his quest to become Nigeria's president or will review his decision in line with other views and opinions.

