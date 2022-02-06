Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria more than a week after “consultations” in the United Kingdom for his political ambition

The presidential hopeful had left the country weeks after announcing his intention to run for president in 2023

The former Lagos state governor on Sunday, February 6, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has returned to Nigeria after holding meetings and consultations over his presidential ambition in the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng gathered that Tunde Rahman, spokesman to the presidential aspirant confirmed the development in a tweet on Sunday, February 6.

APC national leader Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria about 10 days after he travelled to the United Kingdom. Photo credit: @Lytanwise, @Mr_JAGs

It was gathered that the national leader of the ruling APC arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport where he was received by his 2023 campaign train.

Recall there were speculations earlier that the former Lagos state had travelled to London on health grounds, however, his spokesman debunked it.

A source in the former governor’s camp stated that Tinubu travelled to London to see his family.

According to Rahman, Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits. He insisted that Tinubu travelled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition,

