Man Rushed to Hospital After Suspected Shark Bite Off Waterford Coast in Ireland

A man on a small pleasure craft suffered a suspected shark bite about four miles off Ram Head, Ardmore in County Waterford

Multiple rescue agencies including Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117, Ballycotton RNLI and Youghal RNLI responded to the incident

The injured man was airlifted to Cork University Hospital, where he remained after the multi-agency sea rescue operation

A man has been hospitalised following a suspected shark bite off the south coast of Ireland on August 11, prompting a multi-agency emergency response involving the Irish Coast Guard and two RNLI lifeboat stations.

The incident occurred roughly four miles off Ram Head, near Ardmore in County Waterford, while the man was aboard a five-metre pleasure craft carrying five people in total. Dublin Coast Guard alerted Ballycotton RNLI in County Cork at 16:16 local time to assist the vessel.

Shark bite rescue: Irish Coast Guard and RNLI respond swiftly as a man suffers suspected shark bite off Waterford coast. Photo credit: Suleyman Elcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rescue operation Off Waterford

According to BBC, Ballycotton RNLI launched its all-weather Trent-class lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury, at 16:30 and arrived at the scene at approximately 17:10, aided by calm seas and clear visibility. By the time it reached the boat, Youghal RNLI and Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117 had already responded.

The man was winched aboard Rescue 117 and flown to Cork University Hospital, where he remained following the incident. Both lifeboats stayed on standby during the evacuation before returning to their respective harbours.

Ballycotton RNLI was back at port by around 18:15, where the crew refuelled the lifeboat before continuing with a scheduled weekly training session.

Coxswain Eolan Walsh, who was on duty during the response, praised the coordination across agencies. "This was a well-coordinated multi-agency response, with Ballycotton RNLI, Youghal RNLI and Rescue 117 working together to ensure that the casualty received urgent medical assistance as quickly and safely as possible," he said.

Walsh also used the occasion to urge anyone heading out to sea to take safety seriously. "Incidents such as this are a reminder that conditions at sea can change quickly and that anyone heading offshore should make safety a priority. Ensure your vessel is suitable for the conditions, wear a properly-fitted lifejacket or personal flotation device, carry a reliable means of communication, and make sure someone ashore knows your plans," he added.

Not the first shark incident on Irish waters

Tuesday's suspected bite is not without precedent along the Irish coastline. In 2018, a man from Belfast was seriously injured in a similar incident while angling off Cork. He caught a Blue Shark and was bitten on his lower arm while attempting to bring it aboard his boat. Crosshaven RNLI in Cork assisted in that case.

The identity of the man injured in August 11's incident has not been released, and the full circumstances of how the bite occurred remain unclear.

Coast Guard helicopter: Rescue 117 airlifts injured man to Cork University Hospital following shark bite emergency. Photo credit: Suleyman Elcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lion kills 59-year-old businessman

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lion killed a man at a luxury lodge in the northwest of Namibia, authorities confirmed. The victim, identified as prominent businessman and philanthropist Bernd Kebbel, was camping at the tented Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp resort when the attack occurred.

According to CBS reports, the 59-year-old was camping with his wife and friends in the Sesfontein area when he was fatally attacked by the wild animal. Environment ministry spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela stated that Kebbel had stepped out of his tent in the early hours to use the toilet when the lion struck.

Source: Legit.ng