Bandits launceh an attack on Yangayya, Jibia local government area of Katsina state while the residents slept

The suspects who stormed the community on Thursday, February 3, killed Jafaru Rabiu, the village head and 4 others

Gambo Isa, the state police spokesperson confirmed the attack and the killing of the village head

Villagers in Yangayya, Jibia local government area of Katsina state were fast asleep when armed bandits struck in the early hours of Thursday, February 3, killing Jafaru Rabiu, their village head.

The bandits numbering about 200 from notorious bandit Dankarami’s camp also killed four others, Premium Times reports.

The incident was confirmed by Gambo Isa, the state police spokesperson. According to Halilu Kabir, a resident of Jibia, the bandits came on motorcycles and stormed the village at midnight.

Kabir went on to note that they started shooting sporadically operating for three hours. He explained that the bandits killed the residents trying to run away during a house to house search.

In another report by Vanguard, the suspects killed Mansir Danye, the village head's house help, and abducting another five residents of the community.

Ibrahim Safiyanu, a relative of the village head who lives in Katsina metropolis, said the traditional ruler was shot in his official residence during the attack.

