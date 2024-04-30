A man installed a solar system in Lagos, and the owner won't have to depend on a public power supply

The man said the solar electricity cost N11 million to install and that it gives light for 36 hours to the house connected to it

He said he installed the 12kW solar set-up for a 4-bedroom duplex residential building as the electricity tariff was increased in Nigeria

A man has shown the solar electricity system he installed for someone who will now enjoy 24/7 light in Nigeria.

The man installed the light as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity tariff for Band A users.

The man said the solar electricity he installed in a building in Lagos would give light for 36 hours. Photo credit: X/@bafemSOLAR and Getty Images/Onurdongel and Sami Sarkis.

Source: UGC

The X user, bafemSOLAR, installed the 12kW solar set-up for a 4-bedroom duplex residential building in Lagos.

He said the solar system he installed could supply electricity throughout the day and could power all home appliances.

Solar for 24/7 electricity in Nigeria

He mentioned the home appliances that the solar system could carry, including ACs, refrigerators, freezers, TVs, water pumps, lights, washing machines, and microwaves.

His words:

"The solar panels, inverter and lithium battery can be scaled to bigger capacities to accommodate more appliances and provide longer backup time as budget affords."

Cost of installing solar electricity for home use in Nigeria

The man said that the total cost of installing the solar electricity was N11 million.

Many Nigerians who can afford it are turning to solar energy as a source of electricity.

Solar electricity is becoming increasingly popular in Nigeria after NERC increased the electricity tariff for Band A users.

A man, Morris Monye spent N6 million to install 20 solar panels and 8 batteries for his personal use after he discovered he would be paying N400k monthly for Band A tariff.

See the post below:

Lady spends millions to install solar at home

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng