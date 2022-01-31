A gang of aggrieved youths reportedly burnt down a part of Olusegun Obasanjo's Orchard Farm in Benue state on Saturday, January 29

The leadership of fire service in the state noted that the alleged arson was a warning over unpaid compensation for the land where the farm is located

The service added that some of its officials were attacked by armed robbers on their way to the state capital, Makurdi

Gwer LGA, Benue - Some parts of Orchard Farm located in Benue belonging to the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was recently set ablaze by some aggrieved persons.

Nigerian Tribune reports that persons in Gwer local government area where the farm is located claimed that the place was torched by some youths who were demanding compensation for the 2,420 hectares of land.

The firefighters were attacked by robbers (Photo: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo)

Source: UGC

However, the director of fire service in the state, Donald Ikyaaza, who confirmed the incident noted that officers were immediately sent to the scene upon receiving distress calls.

Ikyaaza disclosed that his men were able to put out the flames before they spread to other portions of the farm.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

But he lamented that on their way back to Makurdi, the firefighters were robbed and beaten by some criminals suspected to be behind the inferno.

His words:

“The exact cause of the fire my men who went there said the people were fighting for compensation for land. Maybe the land was not adequately compensated for so that’s why they decided to set fire on the farm.

“In fact, my men while coming back in the night, armed robbers caught them, beat them seriously and collected all their handsets, so that was the compensation we (firefighters) got for fighting the fire at Obasanjo’s farm."

Former President Obasanjo takes up new role, wows many Nigerians

Meanwhile, in a video shared by media mogul and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, the former president was seen leading the Sunday School Service in a church in Abeokuta Ogun state.

Wearing a white and black Africa print, Obasanjo who was accompanied to the church by Momodu taught bible lessons at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King Chruch (CCGK).

Speaking in his sermon to the people, Obasanjo encouraged the congregation to live a good life in accordance to the cross and what the bible says.

Source: Legit.ng