Armed bandits have struck again, attacking residents of Ruwan Godiya village in Faskari local government area, Katsina state

A resident who spoke anonymously said the bandits who came on motorcycles abducted over 50 residents

The resident further claimed that the bandits operated in the community unchallenged for over two hours

Daily Trust cited a resident, who pleaded anonymity, as saying that the bandits came on over 60 motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

He said they operated unchallenged for over two hours.

The resident was quoted to have said:

“Even before they came, we heard about their plan to attack and we informed security personnel, but unfortunately they came around 7:30pm and they were there in the town for over two hours.”

“They injured three persons but none was killed. However, they abducted over 50 people after looting some valuables, including clothing materials."

Catch and kill them: Katsina Emir reveals what security agencies should do to end banditry

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, has advised security agencies on how to end banditry in the country.

According to the monarch, the only way to end the menace of banditry bedeviling the country is by killing bandits whenever they are caught.

The monarch made the declaration in his palace while responding to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who informed him that bandits had now been officially declared as terrorists to enable security agents to take more stringent measures against them.

Buy guns, defend yourselves, Governor Masari tells Katsina residents

In another report, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina has called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits because security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state.

The governor who made the call while speaking during a media parley with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina said the number of security personnel is not enough to tackle the situation.

He further argued that confronting the bandits is allowed in Islam.

