Zamfara seems to be the hotbed of attacks in recent times as gunmen continue to terrorise communities in the state

Recent is the attack launched at the residence of the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Federal University of Gusau, Abdurrahman Adamu

They left with a strong message in the early hours of Wednesday, as they kidnapped six persons in the chairman's house

Zamfara state- In what could be described as a piece of sad news, no fewer than six persons were kidnapped by suspected terrorists during an invasion of the residence of the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), Abdurrahman Adamu.

According to Sahara Reporters, the gunmen attacked the ASUU chairman’s home in Damba Quarters, an outskirt of Gusau, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 2.

How it happened

According to a staff of the institution and close relative of the ASUU leader, five of the kidnapped persons were taken from the ASUU chairman's home, Channels TV added.

The kidnappers also abducted a neighbour, who is also a staff in the bursary department of the university.

Meanwhile, the police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the development.

