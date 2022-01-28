The snow-clothed bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed on the morning of Friday, January 28, leading to injuries for victims

President Joe Biden of the United States (US) was supposed to be on the bridge just some hours before it went down

Biden has sent a message hailing first responders who rushed to the scene to provide help for victims

Pittsburgh, US - What could have been a national disaster on Friday, January 28, for the United States (US) never happened as a major bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed a few hours before President Joe Biden's convoy was to use it.

According to Pittsburgh's mayor, Ed Gainey, no fatalities were recorded during and after the collapse, although Fire Chief Darryl Jones reported that some persons sustained minor injuries due to the incident.

The US president was to use the bridge hours before its collapsed (Photo: President Joe Biden, CNN)

Source: Facebook

Jones added that at the time of the development, about four vehicles were on the bridge, CNN reports.

Added to this, the Red Cross has been contacted to help victims and residents, while the police department has warned that citizens should avoid the area as a gas line has been cut off due to the collapse leading to the smell of gas in the environs.

Reacting to the news, President Biden in a statement from the White House hailed first responders for their immense assistance and indicated that he will proceed on the trip.

The statement read in part:

"The president is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time."

Washington Post gathered that Biden's scheduled visit to the city was for a discussion on infrastructure.

