The presidency has slammed the opposition PDP for criticizing President Buhari over his cancelled trip to Zamfara state

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman on Sunday, January 30 said the cancellation was not in any way political

Recall that the Nigerian leader had canceled his planned trip to the north-west state due to poor weather conditions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been slammed over its position on the aborted visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Zamfara state.

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president, on Sunday, January 30, said the opposition's comment is an act that smacks of mischief, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The PDP had earlier kicked against the reason of bad weather as the reason for the president to postpone his visit to the state.

However,

Shehu explained that it would have gone against all well-known protocol worldwide for a serving president to suddenly embark on a road journey without this being planned ahead of the trip.

The presidential aide also frowned on those local political actors in Zamfara using the aborted trip to score cheap political goals in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“Criticism of the president, in particular the one by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, for not proceeding with the journey, Sokoto-Gusau by road, a distance of about 200 kilometres, shows either a lack of understanding of presidential movements especially for a party that held that office for 16 years, or an act that smacks of mischief.

Source: Legit.ng