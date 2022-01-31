The minister of state for mines and steel development, Uche Ogah, recorded a massive loss on Sunday, January 30

Ogah's filling station, Masters Energy, located along Aba Road in Umuahia, Abia state, was destroyed by flames

While the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained, the head of the state's fire service, Arua Nnanna, confirmed it on Sunday

Umuahia, Abia - A petrol station belonging to Uche Ogah, the minister of state for mines and steel development, went up in flames on Sunday, January 30.

The Nation disclosed that the station, Masters Energy, is located on Aba Road in Umuahia North Local Government of Abia.

Confirming the development to journalists on Sunday, Comptroller of Abia Fire Service, Arua Nnanna, stated that a tanker was discharging 43,000 litres PMS (Petroleum Motor Spirit) into the filling station’s dump when it went up in flames, The Sun added.

Uche Ogah's filling station went up in flames (Photo: Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah)

Source: Facebook

Nnanna said:

“They couldn’t contain the fire. We were called and the state and federal government firefighters swung into action to contain the fire.

“Part of the filling station was affected, but the good story is that nobody died. We saved property worth millions of naira because if we had not come, the damage on adjoining buildings would have been huge."

Although no death was recorded from the incident, it cause a serious traffic jam as vehicles along the busy road were forced to take other routes in the area.

It was also gathered that Anthony Agbazuere, the chief of staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, was one of the first responders who helped to put out the inferno.

