Ibadan - Prophet Wale Olagunju has revealed that Nigerians will experience more hardship in the year 2022.

The Ibadan-based cleric, who presides over Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries, in a 35- point prophecy, gave a list of people he described as principalities holding Nigeria to ransom and that must leave the stage as a prelude to the balkanization of the country.

Prophet Olagunju also revealed the obstacles on the way of some notable political players and parties as the nation prepares for another election year.

Daily Sun newspaper quoted him as saying:

“God said hardship will continue in Nigeria as Buhari will inflict more hardship. Nigerians, therefore, need to cry to God for intervention. God said many notable Nigerians will pass away this 2023.”

On the 2023 general elections, he said:

“God said Atiku Abubakar will gain more popularity in 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria in the North than in other parts of the country. According to what was revealed to me, come 2023, general elections, Atiku’s name will again ring like a bell albeit with rivers to cross.

“Even if the ruling party in the country gives the presidential ticket to its national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, he is not the mindset of God to rule the country.

“God said should the APC give their ticket to Tinubu come 2023 general election, the north has set a trap for the people of the south, to ensure his defeat.

“Majority members of the ruling party in the country will decamp to the opposition PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election and this will give victory to the PDP in the presidential election.”

