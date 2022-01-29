Abuja - Nigeria's former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been urged to contest the 2023 presidential election in the interest of national development.

Daily Trust reports that The Nationalists Movement (TNM) made the call on Thursday, January 27, at a news conference in Abuja.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been urged to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Abidde O. Robinson, the national coordinator of the movement said Nigerians needed a popular leader like Jonathan with a track record of integrity.

Robinson went on to note that the country needs someone who has statesmanship to bridge the North-South divide for a national alliance in 2023.

He said that there was no doubt that Nigerians wanted Jonathan and would overwhelmingly vote for him and his party of choice.

The national coordinator said:

“We are, therefore, passionately pleading with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to yield and not resist the wishes and calls of the majority of patriotic Nigerians from home and in the diaspora to come back to Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2023.”

In an earlier report by Vanguard, the South-South 2023 Presidency Group dismissed the report making the rounds that Jonathan agreed to contest the 2023 presidential poll under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The advocacy group spoke against the backdrop of a report that Jonathan had indicated interest in the race for the next president.

