The suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has made his first public appearance after five months

Photos of the former head of the Intelligence Response Team surfaced on social media on Saturday, January 29

Social media users have been reacting to Kyari's reappearance with many congratulating him online

Abba Kyari, the former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Saturday, January 29, was spotted for the first time in public since his suspension.

Kyari attended the wedding Fatiha of Maina Alkali, the son of Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba which took place in Maiduguri.

He shared over 400 pictures photos of himself from the event on his verified Facebook page along with the caption:

"Today At the wedding of our younger brother Maina in Maiduguri my home town. May GOD bless their union with Happiness, Prosperity and Beautiful children, Ameen Ameen."

The suspended deputy commissioner of police has been quiet on social media after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accused him of collaborating with Hushpuppi to jail one of the latter’s associates.

Checks by Legit.ng showed Kyari's last post on his verified Instagram page with over 80,000 followers was on July 26, 2021.

Nigerians react to the suspended super cop's reappearance to the public eye

Abdulmumin Sa'ad said:

"You are welcome back."

Luka Bassi said:

"We are patiently waiting for your coming back Sir."

Basiru Yusuf Yerima said:

"I wish you all the best sir we missed you but prayer is our priority."

It'x Adam Isah said:

"May Almighty Allah continue to guide you/we All through!! U welcome sirappy coming back, in abundance bliss to see you."

Mohammed Kalaahmed said:

"The great DCP proud of you Boss."

