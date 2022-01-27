The IGP, Usman Baba has been ordered to carry out a fresh investigation into Abba Kyari's case and his link to Abbas Ramon, commonly known as Hushpuppi

This decision was reached upon by the Police Service Commission following the advice gotten from the AGF, Abubakar Malami

Meanwhile, Baba earlier submitted disciplinary recommendations on the alleged role of the suspended Head of the IRT, Kyari a deputy commissioner of police to the Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to conduct fresh investigations into the link between the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, and an internet fraudster, Abbas Ramon, commonly known as Hushpuppi.

According to Sahara Reporters, the directive to the IG was a sequel to the advice from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Police Commission was not satisfied with the investigations carried out by IGP's team. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The report indicates that on Wednesday, January 26, the AGF said the facts contained in the police investigation report were not strong enough to convict the DCP.

Malami was said to have informed the commission that the police investigation on Kyari was not water-tight and that more facts were needed to establish the relationship between the ex-IRT commander and Hushpuppi, who is awaiting sentencing after striking a plea bargain deal with the US authorities.

Based on the AGF’s advice, the commission reportedly asked the IG to carry out a further probe into Kyari’s relationship with Hushpuppi.

A senior official stated:

“The advice from the AGF is that the case needs further investigation; that the evidence produced on Abba Kyari was not enough to convict him despite the fact that they have established a prima facie case against him. But the facts cannot convict him in the court of law.”

US govt gathers 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case

Meanwhile, the United States government has gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving Kyari.

A court document also reportedly shows other sets of investigative reports and “new discoveries” including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages that are being processed by prosecutors.

It was gathered that the parties jointly filed the application on Friday, September 24, citing various reasons for asking for a trial postponement. The defence lawyers reportedly asked for additional time to prepare for the case while the US prosecutors also asked for more time to process troves of documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

