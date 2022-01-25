Jos, Plateau - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader and presidential aspirant in the 2023 election has been asked to appologise to Nigerians over his past comment that he does not believe in one Nigeria

Daily Trust reports that some leaders and members of the APC in the north central region made the demand on Monday, January 24, in Jos, Plateau state capital.

It would be recalled that back in April 1997, the former Lagos state governor granted an interview in which he was quoted as saying, ‘I don’t believe in One Nigeria.’

According to APC members, who formed a forum to pursue the emergence of a president from the north central, people have been making reference to the comment ever since Tinubu declared his intention to run for President.

And since that interview has resurfaced as a result of his presidential ambition declaration, people have began to raise eyebrow and asking damaging questions.

The said even though Tinubu made the comment years back,

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Jos, Plateau capital, on behalf of the forum, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said if Tinubu does not appologise to Nigerians, it will put his candidature and APC in a bad light.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“In a publication of April 13th, 1997, Tinubu granted an interview in which he was quoted as saying, ‘I don’t believe in One Nigeria’ . And since that interview has resurfaced as a result of his presidential ambition declaration, people have began to raise eyebrow and asking damaging questions.

“So many people have been calling and mocking us (the party), saying that if Tinubu does not believe in One Nigeria, how come he has now believe in one Nigeria to the extent that he wants to contest for the Presidency of a Nation he did not believe in?

“This has not only been agitating the people’s mind, but the members of the APC as well, and it is not good for the wellbeing of the party as the Nation counts down to the 2023 general election. As national leader of the party, he has to speak to Nigerians on that issue, and that will make him a true nationalist and democrat.

“Therefore, the most honourable thing for Tinubu to do is come out and appologise to Nigerians on that remarks which he made before this democratic dispensation which began in 1999. And he should as well explain the rationale behind the interview to Nigerians and point out if he was misquoted or not. Whatever his explanation would be, at least, it will calm down people’s nerves and save the party from being projected in a bad light.

“Such apology will not only project him as a true leader of the party or as presidential aspirant but it will prove that he his a man of honour and dignity and someone who will take responsibility for his words, deeds and actions,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng