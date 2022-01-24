The presidential ambition of former governor of Lagos state and the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu gets a big boost again

This is so as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association have openly declared their support for Tinubu ahead of 2023 polls

According to the association, Tinubu has been there for them in difficult times and if elected, he will do more

Abuja- The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has declared its full support for the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The association says the welfare of its members will improve with Tinubu as president in 2023.

MACBAN made this disclosure during a meeting held at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, Abuja, on Sunday, January 23, The Cable reports.

The association reiterated its commitment to better the lifestyle of its members.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting drew Fulani leaders from the 36 states and the FCT.

Ya’u Haruna, the convener of the meeting and a former chairman of the Jigawa chapter of MACBAN, said the association is paying attention to those who have shown their interest in contesting the 2023 presidency, including Tinubu.

Why Tinubu was their choice

Haruna said Tinubu, when he was governor of Lagos state, intervened and resolved an issue that involved the association when it had a crisis in Benue.

He said he believes that the national leader can do more for the association if elected president.

Haruna said:

“Tinubu came all the way, got us on a round table, and reconciled us, so, someone who could do this at that time, we believe can do more when he is at the helms of affairs.”

