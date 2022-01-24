President Muhammadu Buhari is still a staunch supporter of the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite the recent setback

The president has thrown his weight behind the team to succeed and urged Nigerians to keep supporting them

President Buhari tasked the football authorities in Nigeria to welcome suggestions from the Nigerian public on how to make the team better

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the loss by Nigeria’s Super Eagles football team to Tunisia on Sunday, January 23 in Garoua, Cameroon.

The president said although the team did not live up to Nigerians expectations in the tournament, both officials and players deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

He said:

“They gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off.”

President Buhari urged Nigerians to encourage the players to do better next time, especially in view of the World Cup qualification matches that have been lined up for them.

The president directed the football authorities in the country to undertake a critical assessment on the Eagles' performance at the Cup of Nations tournament and encouraged the general public to send their suggestions to the Nigeria Football Federation so that it will reflect and plan well for a better outing in the forthcoming World Cup competition.

Orji Uzor Kalu expresses sadness over Super Eagles ouster at AFCON 2022

Meanwhile, a former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday, January 23, expressed sadness over the Super Eagles exit from the AFCON 2022 competition.

Writing on his official page, Senator Kalu described the match as a painful one but hailed the players for their exceptional performance.

The Senate's chief whip, however, advised the boys to improve on their style of play and do better in future matches.

Shehu Sani begins hunger strike over Super Eagles ouster at AFCON 2022

In a related development, Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator from Kaduna Central, has vowed not to eat for a period of time after Nigeria suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON 2022 tournament.

Sani via Facebook on Sunday, January 23, disclosed that he was weeping, even in tears after the breath-taking second-round match in which the Super Eagles did their utmost but crashed out of the competition with a 1-0 defeat to The Eagles of Carthage.

He said:

“We lost. I’m sad and in tears. I will not eat anything again till tomorrow morning. Good night.”

