Super Eagles' unexpected defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16 knockout stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) have stirred massive reactions on social media.

The Nigerian team started the tournament impressively with 3 wins in 3 games raising hopes among football lovers across the country only to lose their most decisive next match.

Super Eagles lost by 1-0 to the north African side, Tunisia and many pointed accusing fingers to some members of the team for their unacceptable performances.

Their defeat sparked rage and anger among football lovers across the country as they have trooped out to support them throughout the competition.

Celebrities react to Super Eagles' defeat. Credit: @iamkingrudy @woliagba_ayoajewole @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the Nigerian celebrities that reacted differently to the Super Eagles' defeat on social media.

1 Paul of PSquare

One of the PSquare brothers, Paul reacted to the defeat and questioned the person who picked President Buhari's call in the Super Eagles team.

Watch his video below:

2 Peruzzi

Peruzzi also reacted to the defeat, he also shared a video of the viral TV presenter on Twitter.

3 Woli Agba

Popular comedian, Woli Agba reacted angrily to the match as he watched the game in his home, he got so angry and almost transferred the aggression to his wife, threatening to break up with her.

4 Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold shared tweets of himself supporting the team before the match and passed a slight meme after the game.

5 Naira Marley

Naira Marley expressed his displeasure in a series of tweets, one of them reads:

6 Ebuka

Ebuka also expressed his anger in a series of tweets, check out one of them below:

7 Omojuwa

Omojuwa sent a message to all the people that promised Super Eagles money.

Who else is not happy about the result of the match? Maybe the Super Eagles will improve and make up for it in their subsequent matches.

Ebuka Falz Dino melaye others celebs react to Super Eagles win against Egypt.

In a related development, Legit.ng compiled a list of celebrities that reacted to the Super Eagles' first game in the competition.

Nigeria beat Egypt 1-0 in the game and raised wide hopes of going on to win the competition as they are ranked amongst the favourites.

Celebrities like Ebuka, Falz, Dino Melaye among others celerated and reacted to the impressive win.

Source: Legit.ng