A former lawmaker of the House of Representatives has said that Bola Tinubu is an ideal candidate for the 2023 presidency

Abdulmumin Jibrin said whatever process is adopted in choosing party flagbearers for the 2023 presidential elections, Tinubu would emerge victorious

Jibrin also urged members of the oppsoition to focus on campaigning for their candidates and quit criticising the APC's national leader

The director-general of the Tinubu Support Group Management, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said that securing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be a breeze for the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on the January 16's, episode of Channels Television Politics Today, Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, said he is confident that Tinubu would also win the 2023 presidential election.

Jibrin said this while responding to questions on the controversies and dust being raised on the insertion of direct primaries in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the National Assembly.

However, that part of the amendment of the Act has since been expunged by lawmakers of the Ninth Assembly.

According to Jibrin, the most important thing about the forthcoming election is that it must be subjected to democratic processes.

He said:

"The most important thing is that it (the process) would be subjected to a democratic process and members of the party will decide who they want as their candidate and of course, the same would be applied in the general elections."

He said that even at the final league of the electioneering process when all eligible Nigerians cast their votes - a final decision to select who becomes president in 2023 - Tinubu would also emerge victoriously.

Jibrin said:

"And I can tell you, Insha Allah, Asiwaju Tinubu would have no problem whatsoever, I have said this repeatedly, whether you subject it to direct or indirect primaries, Asiwaju will win the primary and secondary election Insha Allah."

The opposition should get their acts together - Jibrin

Also, in a tweet made by the Tinubu Media Support, Jibrin was quoted saying that the opposition should not be stuck in criticism but rather work towards ensuring their candidates are brought to the limelight.

He said:

"Instead of getting stuck in criticism, invest your time and energy to mobilise support for your preferred aspirants and candidates."

