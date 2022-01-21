Reactions have trailed President Muhammadu Buhari's recent revelation over an attempt to kill him. The president on Thursday, January 20, recounted the 2014 bombing that rocked Kaduna state and left over 80 people dead.

Buhari who was at the newly constructed Kawo bridge executed by the El-Rufai administration, said:

Reactions have trailed President Muhammadu Buhari's recent revelation over an attempt to kill him. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

“They wanted to blow me here, but my escort somehow stopped them. Before we came to this bridge, they (the bombers) became so desperate and there was a small market or something like this here. They exploded the device. God protected us and here I am again.”

Meanwhile, this revelation has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Josephmary Ushie

"Muhammadu Buhari will not die, weather you like it or not, he is sent as a punishment to Nigerians and we must complete the punishment till his tenure expire. We rejected GEJ now we must complete the punishment we deserve."

Raheem Taiwo

"Nothing will do you Mr. president even if they wishes you bad unless if you deserve what they think of you. God bless PMB. God bless Nigeria."

Rosemaree Onyejichichi Odey

"The bomb the president was taking about was in 2014 not today, despite the hardship, we should not pray for the death of anyone. He is some one father, brother, uncle, son. So let's be mindful of some things."

Matthew Onyeka

"While I thank God that you did not be a victim of casualty, at least this is reminder to you that Nigerians are not safe under your watch as chief security officer of our country. APC has failed."

Abdulrahman Lawan Kolomi

May Almighty Allah protect you and guide you to the right path Mr. President.

