After making public his intention to join the presidential race in 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made some critical remarks that are capable of opening a can of worms for him and ultimately affect his ambition to attain the presidency.

Most of the comments the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader made were on pressing national issues that Nigerians are eagerly waiting to be addressed and dealt with.

Legit.ng has put together some of these remarks by Tinubu with a look into their possible implications for him.

Tinubu's remark can put him in a dangerous spot in relation to his presidential ambition (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

1. We will wipe out insecurity

During his recent visit to Zamfara to console the government and people of the state after bandits attacked some communities, Bola Tinubu, while donating the sum of N50 million to the victims, promised that the federal government will wipe out Boko Haram.

He said:

“The enemies of knowledge, Boko Haram and other criminal elements will be defeated through commitment in humanity.

“We pray for the entire country to be stable and if the enemies refuse to stop the carnage, we shall eliminate them..."

For some northerners who are losing faith in the government over a series of attacks from bandits and insurgents this statement which was made to reassure them can even inspire rage and despair since this is mostly what they get: promise.

2. PVCs are expired

In his address to women leaders who paid him a visit in Abuja, Tinubu stated that the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are expired.

He was quoted to have said:

“In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired.

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have expired. Yes!”

Although Tinubu later apologised on Tuesday, January 18, through his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, for making such an untrue statement, some Nigerians may see him as one who does not get his facts right before making public statements.

3. I'll pay WASSCE fees for every Nigerian child

In a video monitored by The Nation Tinubu on Wednesday, January 19, promised Nigerians that the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fee of every student will be paid by him if he emerges president.

His words:

“Your children’s West African examination fees will be paid by us, so that no one, no matter how poor, will be left behind.

“The symbol of our party is a broom. The symbol of my cap is breaking shackles. You break the shackles of ignorance, poverty, and many things."

For years, the federal government has been in a tussle with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resulting in perennial strike actions which have altered the calenders of a lot of public tertiary institutions.

Thus, this remark by the Jagaban does not even scratch the surfaces of the many problems in the education section, not to talk of proferring permanent solutions to them.

Nigerians and ASUU want to see the education sector return to its glory days, not another set of promises which merely portray the former Lagos governor as a philanthropist.

2023: The only thing that can stop me from becoming president, Tinubu

Earlier, in his conversation with journalists on Monday, January 10, Tinubu stated that as a kingmaker, nothing stopped him from becoming a king except he has committed murder.

His words:

“There is nothing that stops a kingmaker from becoming the king unless he has committed murder."

