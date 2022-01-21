The whereabouts of Otokito Federal Oparmiola, commissioner for trade and commence in Bayelsa is unknown

Oparmiola was kidnapped by armed gunmen who abducted him from his residence on Thursday night, January 20

The gunmen invaded the community at about 11pm shooting into the air before whisking the commissioner away to unknown location

Ogbia, Bayelsa - Otokito Federal Oparmiola, the Bayelsa state commissioner for trade and commence, was on Thursday, January 20, abducted by unknown gunmen.

Sahara Reporters citing Daily Sun, revealed that Otokito was kidnapped by heavily armed men from his residence at Otuokpoti community in Ogbia local government area.

According to sources, gunmen invaded the community at about 11 pm and fired several shots to scare people away before whisking Otokito to an unknown destination, Daily Trust added.

Source: Legit.ng