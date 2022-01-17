Gunmen have struck again in Imo state, killing a 65-year-old man identified as Nnoruoka Onyeokwu

Onyeokwu was beheaded by the criminals who went ahead to display the head at the primary school in Ubudom Atta community, Njaba LGA

In December 2021, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen also abducted a monarch and later dumped his corpse at the market square

Njaba LGA, Imo state - A 65-year-old man identified as Nnoruoka Onyeokwu has been beheaded in Ubudom Atta in the Njaba local government area of Imo state.

After beheading the man, his head was displayed at the primary school in the community, Daily Trust reported.

Despite the assurances by Governor Uzodimma, the security situation in Imo appears not to be improving. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

It was learnt that the victim was attacked in his house at the night and the villagers woke up the next day to see his severed head dangling on a tree within the school premises.

The development, however, has not been confirmed by the police.

Violence in Njaba

Legit.ng gathers that Njaba has been witnessing spates of violence and killings since last year.

The traditional ruler of the community, Edwin Azike, was in December 2021 abducted and his corpse dumped at the market square.

This was after some gunmen had also attacked and burnt a police division headquarters, Magistrate’s court and a health centre in the community in June.

Pandemonium in Imo as gunmen attack police station again, kill inspector

In another report, unknown gunmen have attacked another police station in the southeast region.

According to the report, a police officer was killed during the incident which took place at Mgbidi divisional police headquarters, Orsu West local government area of Imo state.

Michael Abattem, police public relations officer, confirming the attack in a statement on Saturday, January 15, said another officer sustained a minor bullet injury on his hand in the attack.

Governor Hope Uzodimma refuses to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo

Meanwhile, Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, January 4, failed to name the sponsors of attacks in the state contrary to a pledge he made earlier.

Senator Uzodimma, however, acknowledged that he promised a fortnight ago to name the sponsors of attacks in Imo.

He said he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.

